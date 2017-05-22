Enterprise Ethereum Alliance Gets 86 New Members, Drives Ether Upwards

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, a consortium of leading banking, financial and technology companies has made a dramatic announcement today. Formed to create enterprise grade blockchain solutions based on Ethereum protocol, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance has 'onboarded' 86 new companies in a short span of time. The news release published by the Alliance lists all the new …

