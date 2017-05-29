Entrepreneur, Tech Founder & Singer! Mr Eazi is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

For this week in our #BellaNaijaMCM and #BellaNaijaWCW series, we’ll be celebrating music acts who are on top of their game and are making a difference with their craft. ** Mention the name Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, and most people will wait for more information on who that is until you say “it’s your boy Eazi,” […]

The post Entrepreneur, Tech Founder & Singer! Mr Eazi is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

