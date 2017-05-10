Enugu House Assembly Okays Life Pension For Governors, Deputies

By Nnamdi Mbawike, Enugu

The Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday passed a law that provides for life pension to governors and their deputies with a proviso that to benefit, the governor or the deputy must not have been impeached.

The bill was an executive amended bill sent to the house by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and was presented at the floor of the house by leader of the House, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu.

While presenting the bill to members for its subsequent passage, the house leader noted that the amended bill sought to give a lifetime pension to politically elected governors and their deputies, who were not impeached out of office.

He said the amendment had become necessary to accommodate governors that had helped in the development of the state from the Old Anambra State and old Enugu State as well as the present politically elected governors in the new Enugu State.

In his contribution, Hon Paul Nnajiofor, Nkanu East, said that the amended bill was long overdue.“This law as amended will give our respected and revered elder statesmen their due and appreciate them for the immense contribution to the development of the state,’’ Nnajiofor said.

Also contributing, Hon. Mary Ugwu, Enugu South Rural, stated that the amended bill would make future governors and their deputies to serve with dedication and transparency.

“It will have enduring effect on chief executives of the state; thus,making them to serve meritoriously; knowing that he or she have something to fall back on tomorrow after office,’’ Ugwu said.

The Speaker, Mr Edward Ubochi, commended the lawmakers for doing a good job and seeing to the timely passage of the amended bill into law.

“The reason for passing this amended bill is to allow citizens of

Enugu State, who have served this state as governors in Old Anambra and Old Enugu to receive a pension.

“This will make them be like and feel like others and also reap from the benefit of their immense contributions to the development of the present Enugu State,’’ Ubochi said.

