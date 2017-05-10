Enugu police command denies rumours of explosion in state capital

Enugu – The Enugu State Police Command on Wednesday advised residents to disregard rumours of bomb explosion in the state and assured citizens to go about their normal businesses without fear.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

Amarizu said Tuesday’s loud explosion in Enugu came from leftover of fireworks hidden in a cluster of firewood which was mistakenly used in cooking by a woman.

He noted that on receiving reports of the alleged explosion from the community members, the command deployed operatives from its anti-bomb unit to the area.

Amaraizu said: “The command’s anti-bomb unit collaborated with other police operatives, led by the officer-in-charge of explosive ordinance department, to comb the community.

“The operatives discovered that it was the leftover of fire-work/knock-out in the firewood of a groundnut fryer that allegedly exploded when contacted with fire, which also produced some noise.

“A woman, Cecilia Ogenyi, of 21 Savage Crescent GRA, Enugu on May 9 escaped unhurt when suddenly the firewood used for frying her groundnut ignited fire due to some particles suspected to be leftovers of fireworks,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said no one was injured during the incident and assured that investigations had since commenced into the matter.

The post Enugu police command denies rumours of explosion in state capital appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

