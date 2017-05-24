Enugu Police warn IPOB against sit-at-home order

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu — The Enugu State Police Command has warned that it would resist any attempt by the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to force people to stay indoors on May 30, as they celebrate the 50 years of declaration of the defunct Biafran Republic.

IPOB had been engaged in what it described as sensitisation programme by appealing to the “Biafrans,” to observe May 30 as the 50 year anniversary of the declaration of Biafra by late Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu by sitting at home.

It has also been posting videos and sending oral messages in various languages in the South-East and South-South, including Igbo, Urhobo, Izan, Itsekiri, Isoko, pigin English, among others, through WhatsApp to the Biafrans on the need to stay at home on that day, which was also meant to honour those who died fighting to realise the dream country.

However, a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the command, Ebere Amaraizu, in Enugu, yesterday, on the campaign by IPOB that traders and other major stakeholders should sit at home as a sign of respect for those who died during and after the three years civil war from 1967 to 1970, warned that the police would not shirk in its responsibilities of maintaining peace and order.

Amaraizu’s statement read in part: “The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, wishes to inform members of the public, particularly the good people of the state, that its attention has been drawn to an alleged sit-at-home order being circulated by groups of persons masquerading under the aegis of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, among others.

“In view of the above, the command wishes to advise members of the public to disregard such order and go about their normal lawful businesses as the state command, in partnership with other sister security agencies in the state as well as relevant stake holders, is assuring members of the public of their safety and security in the state.”

“The command in addition, reminds those fanning embers of any unlawful act together with their supporters to desist from any act capable of truncating the existing peace in the state as anyone caught, will be made to face the law.”

The post Enugu Police warn IPOB against sit-at-home order appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

