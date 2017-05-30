Enugu state SME Center supports 25,000 entrepreneurs

entrepreneurs in Enugu State have received support services on entrepreneurship and enterprise development in the last two years from the state enterprise center. Funds were also provided to additional 800 Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs, same period by the Enugu State Small Medium Enterprises Center in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

