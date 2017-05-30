Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enugu state SME Center supports 25,000 entrepreneurs

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

entrepreneurs in Enugu State have received support services on entrepreneurship and enterprise development in the last two years from the state enterprise center. Funds were also provided to additional 800 Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs, same period by the Enugu State Small Medium Enterprises Center in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, and […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.