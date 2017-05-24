Environment: Ministry monitors dredging, stockpiles activities in Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development is monitoring dredging as well as stockpiling activities in the state to ensure compliance with stipulated dredging laws and environmental guidelines.

The Director, of the ministry’s Public Affairs and Research, Mr Tunde Awobiyi, made this disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to Awobiyi, the ministry has sanctioned operators of indiscriminate dredging practices in the course of the monitoring.

”The ministry has a Dredging and Monitoring Unit, which monitors dredging and stockpiling activities in the Ikorodu, Badagry, and Epe axis to ensure compliance with stipulated dredging law.

”The unit also ensures that the people, who carry out the activities comply with health, safety and environmental guidelines.

”However, the ministry is facing a serious challenge, as it cannot generate revenue from the sanctions because it cannot issue permit”.

He said that the ministry had met with Tipper Garages Association and Unions, manual dredgers and registered revenue collectors on the plan to generate revenue for the ministry.

Awobiyi said that the ministry had organised a four-day stakeholders meeting, aimed at intimating, enlightening and seeking the cooperation of stakeholders on the revenue generation plan.

He said that the unit was unable to enforce and prosecute erring dredging operators on health, safety and environmental rules.

The post Environment: Ministry monitors dredging, stockpiles activities in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

