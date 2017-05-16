Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Enyeama, Mikel, Oparanozie, others nominated for Nigeria Pitch Awards – Vanguard

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Enyeama, Mikel, Oparanozie, others nominated for Nigeria Pitch Awards
Vanguard
Ilorin – Three-time FIFA World Cup star Vincent Enyeama, Super Eagles' Captain, John Obi Mikel and France-based striker, Desire Oparanozie, have been nominated for various honours in the 4th Nigeria Pitch Awards. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) …
Organizers release nominees for Nigeria Pitch AwardsNigeria Football Federation

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.