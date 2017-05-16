Enyeama, Mikel, Oparanozie, others nominated for Nigeria Pitch Awards

Ilorin – Three-time FIFA World Cup star Vincent Enyeama, Super Eagles’ Captain, John Obi Mikel and France-based striker, Desire Oparanozie, have been nominated for various honours in the 4th Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) spokesman, Ademola Olajire, disclosed the nominations in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

“In a letter to the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, signed by the Managing Partner, SIAO Partners Ltd, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the auditing firm said that voting was done by Nigeria sports editors/managers.

“They are from across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), between April 5 and April 23, 2017.

“The votes were collated and verified by our team of Auditors and we pride ourselves as one of the best accounting and audit firms operating in Nigeria.

“We have approached this collation process with extreme care and with the standard professional ethics required to sustain the core values of transparency, credibility and integrity.

“’Therefore, we take professional responsibility for the integrity of the results presented,’’ the letter by SIAO said.

The there are 18 categories of awards in all with three nominees for each category.

The 4th Nigeria Pitch Awards ceremony comes up in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on June 10, hours after the Nigeria versus South Africa 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match the same day.

The nominees are Goalkeeper of the Year: Vincent Enyeama, Carl Ikeme and Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Defender of the Year: Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo and William Ekong.

Midfielder of the Year: John Mikel Obi, Etebo Oghenekaro and Wilfred Ndidi.

Striker of the Year: Chisom Egbuchulam, Godwin Obaje and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Most Valuable Player (MVP — Men) in the NPFL: Godwin Obaje, Stephen Odey and Chisom Egbuchulam.

MVP (Women) in the NWPL: Osinachi Ohale, Rafiat Sule and Chioma Wogu.

Queen of the Pitch: Desire Oparanozie, Onome Ebi and Asisat Oshoala.

King of the Pitch: Victor Moses, John Mikel Obi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Sam Okwaraji Award: Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Samson Siasia and John Mikel Obi.

Club/Team of the Year: Super Falcons, Dream Team and Enugu Rangers.

Coach of the Year: Florence Omagbemi, Gernot Rohr and Imama Amapakabo.

Referee of the Year: Adebimpe Quadri, Jelili Ogunmuyiwa and Ferdinand Udoh.

Corporate Sponsor of the Year: Globacom Limited, SuperSport and Nigeria Breweries Plc.

State with Best Grassroots Football Development Program: Delta State, Lagos State and Akwa Ibom State.

Football Friendly Governor of the Year: Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos).

Football Journalist of the Year (Radio): Bimbo Adeola, Olawale Adigun and Arafat Aliu.

Football Journalist of the Year (Print): Tobi Emmanuel, Tana Aiyejina and Ade Ojeikere.

Football Journalist of the Year: (TV) Mozez Praiz (SuperSport), Austin Okon-Akpan (Channels TV) and Toyin Ibitoye (Channels TV).

