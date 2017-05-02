Enyimba FC add two new players to bolster squad – Vanguard
Enyimba FC add two new players to bolster squad
Former Nigeria under-23 international Ichull joins on a two-year contract from Nassarawa United, and will wear the no. 31 jersey. Togo international Franco has earned four caps for the Sparrowhawks, and joins from Malian side Stade de Malien. He will …
