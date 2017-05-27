EOCO Given Three Month To Retrieve USD 1.2 Billion – Peace FM Online
EOCO Given Three Month To Retrieve USD 1.2 Billion
Peace FM Online
Thousands of protestors who hit the streets of Accra on Friday in demand of justice and accountability have given the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) a three-month ultimatum to retrieve an alleged USD 1.2 billion stolen by some civil and …
