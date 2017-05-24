EON Source Code On GitHub

Exscudo, all in one financial services provider, has published the public part of the EON blockchain source code on GitHub. The source code covers the rules of consensus, emission and block confirmation. The blockchain has been developed by the Exscudo team and is focused on providing and supporting financial services. It also enables Exscudo to … Continue reading EON Source Code On GitHub

The post EON Source Code On GitHub appeared first on NEWSBTC.

