Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Epe kidnap: Police arrest three suspected kidnappers

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Evelyn Usman
Three suspected members of the kidnap gang that stormed Lagos Model College, Igbonla , Epe, abducting six Senior Secondary School students , last Thursday, have been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

The suspects, were arrested in Benin , Edo state capital , Tuesday night
details later…

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post Epe kidnap: Police arrest three suspected kidnappers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.