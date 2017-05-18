Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Epic Holds Breath as LA Reid Era Comes to Ugly Close – Billboard

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Billboard

Epic Holds Breath as LA Reid Era Comes to Ugly Close
Billboard
Last summer, a few of the 100 employees at Sony's Epic Records packed up their belongings and followed Epic's CEO, Antonio “L.A.” Reid, across the country as he moved the thriving record label's headquarters from New York to Los Angeles, promising to …
Sexual Harassment and the Music Business: The Song Remains the Same (Guest Column)Variety
Music legend, LA Reid sacked over s*xual harassment claimsInformation Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.