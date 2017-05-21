Pages Navigation Menu

EPL: Arsenal miss out on Champions League spot, Liverpool join Man City

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years in spite of winning on the final day of the 2016/2017 English Premier League. The Gunners began the day on Sunday a point behind fourth-place Liverpool and were on course to displace the Reds when they took an eighth-minute lead against Everton before winning 3-1. But Liverpool, needing a win to ensure fourth, broke Middlesbrough’s resistance just before the break, and won 3-0 at Anfield.

