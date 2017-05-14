EPL: Liverpool whip West Ham, return to third place

Liverpool beat West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday to return to third place in the English Premier League, with striker Daniel Sturridge scoring his first goal since January. Philippe Coutinho’s sublime pass on the half-hour mark cut open the Hammers defence and picked out an unmarked Sturridge who went around goalkeeper Adrian before slotting home. The Brazilian then scored two of his own after the break before Divock Origi fired in a fourth to complete the Liverpool procession.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

