EPL: Manchester City beat Leicester City

Manchester City held on to beat Leicester City 2-1 and move back into third place on Saturday, after referee Bobby Madley disallowed Riyad Mahrez’s late penalty kick for the Foxes. Mahrez, who had been brought down by Gael Clichy, had the chance to make it 2-2 but slipped as he took his spot-kick. In the process, he touched the ball with his right foot as well as his left as he sent it into the net.

