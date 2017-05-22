EPL top 4: Wenger gunned out

•Real Madrid wins La Liga title

By George Aluo

Arsenal may have ended the league on a good note, winning 3-1 at home against Everton yesterday, but it is a season in which the record of the club manager, Arsene Wenger was dented.

For the first time in 21 years since taking charge in 1996, Wenger failed to qualify the club for the money spinning Uefa champions league.

The Gunners were gunned out of the top four spot by Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manchester City’s 5-0 win at Watford and Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough ensured they claimed the final two Champions League spots, behind champions, Chelsea and second-place Tottenham.

Next season would be Arsenal’s first outside Europe’s top competition since 1996-97, which was Wenger’s first in English football, and they must instead take part in the Europa League.

Meanwhile Arsenal fans have renewed their call for Wenger’s exit. Wenger has yet to sign a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium, and many supporters feel it is time for him to leave the club.

While many fans had previously called for Wenger’s exit, those calls grew louder with many prominent supporters including Piers Morgan weighing in on #WengerOut.

The Gunners boss however, refused to be drawn into any debate on his future in post-match interviews yesterday. Wenger opted to praise his boys for putting up a remarkable performance against Everton. He added that Arsenal remains a club he loves so much.

In the La Liga, Real Madrid were crowned champions after securing a 2-0 victory over Malaga yesterday.

Zinedine Zidane’s side only needed a point to secure the title, having held a 3 point lead over Barcelona, who defeated Eibar 4-2 after a thrilling game at Camp Nou.

