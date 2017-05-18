Equities market maintains uptrend by +1.05%

THE NIGERIAN equities market closed on a positive note yesterday, as NSE ASI appreciated by +1.05% to close at 27,900.44 basis points, as against +0.35% appreciation recorded previously. Its Yearto- Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.82%. Market breadth closed positive as Oando led 25 Gainers against 13 Losers topped by C.I. Leasing at the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

