Eradicating Statelessness: UNHCR Rep lauds ECOWAS as global pacesetter – The Nation Newspaper

May 7, 2017

Eradicating Statelessness: UNHCR Rep lauds ECOWAS as global pacesetter
The Nation Newspaper
Mrs Liz Ahua, the Regional Representative, UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), has described ECOWAS as a global pacesetter for its progress towards eradicating statelessness in the West Africa sub-region. Ahua said on Sunday in Banjul at the …
