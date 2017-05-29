ERC flays Military over attack on UNIOSUN students

The Education Rights Campaign,(ERC) Osun State Chapter, has condemned the recent invasion and brutality of students and staff of Osun State University, Ipetu-Ijesha campus by men of the Nigerian Air Force, from the Air Force Safety school situated in the community. DAILY POST recalls that the military men invaded the campus as a follow-up action […]

ERC flays Military over attack on UNIOSUN students

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

