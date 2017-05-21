Erdogan to return to Turkey’s ruling party as its chairman – Daily Mail
ISTANBUL (AP) – Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party on Sunday kicked off a congress to re-elect President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as its chairman after last month's referendum. Erdogan will return to lead the party he co-founded after Sunday's …
