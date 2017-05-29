Ernesto Valverde Set To Replace Luis Enrique As Barcelona Manager

Barcelona are set to name their new coach on Monday evening, with Ernesto Valverde widely expected to take charge.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu said last week the club would announce Luis Enrique’s successor on May 29, and the Catalan giants have called a press conference for 1900 local time.

The club have not announced what the conference, held by Bartomeu, will include, but it takes place following a board meeting and should see the Catalan giants’ new coach unveiled.

Valverde has been the reported front-runner for the job for some time and he last week stepped down as Athletic Bilbao boss.

The 53-year-old is a former Barca player, helping the club win the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1989) and Copa del Rey (1990) during two years at the Nou Camp under Johan Cruyff, while a 15-year coaching career has included spells at Espanyol, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Valencia.

The post Ernesto Valverde Set To Replace Luis Enrique As Barcelona Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

