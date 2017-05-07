Eschew Partisan Politics And Confirm All MDCEs – Minister – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Eschew Partisan Politics And Confirm All MDCEs – Minister
Peace FM Online
The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari has admonished all assembly members in the thirteen Municipal and Districts Assemblies to eschew petty politics and confirm all MDCEs nominees of the president. He attributed the bane of the region's …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!