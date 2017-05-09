Pages Navigation Menu

Ese Eriata Shares Birth Certificate To Prove That She’s Indeed 24.

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Ese Eriata has decided to shut the mouth of trolls after she was previously called out for faking her age. Recall the ex-beauty queen, in an Instagram post in March revealed that she’s 24, a post that was met with mixed reactions, with many calling her our for faking her age. Now, she …

