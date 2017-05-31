Esin, Okechukwu, Adepoju tell Eagles: Beat S/Africa for Keshi, Amodu

AS THE DEATH anniversaries of two prominent Super Eagles’ figures, Stephen Keshi and Amodu Shaibu fall within the week of the potentially explosive Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with South Africa; many former internationals are urging the Super Eagles to win well to mark the anniversaries. Kasha’s anniversary is three days to the match while […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

