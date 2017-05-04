Eskom says plan to mothball power plants only a ‘scenario’ – Moneyweb.co.za
Eskom says plan to mothball power plants only a 'scenario'
Plans unveiled in March to decommission five coal-fired power station were not set in stone. Reuters / 4 May 2017 23:58. The chairman of state-run South African power utility Eskom said on Thursday that plans unveiled in March to decommission five …
