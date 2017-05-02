Establish review panel on workers’ demands, Saraki urges FG
As Ekweremadu reiterates call for N50,000 minimum wage SENATE President Bukola Saraki has advised the federal government to immediately constitute a panel consisting of stakeholders to work on demands of Nigerian workers for increased wages and arrears of pension, promotion and allowances, even as the deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has reiterated his call for […]
