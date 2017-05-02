Establish review panel on workers’ demands, Saraki urges FG

As Ekweremadu reiterates call for N50,000 minimum wage SENATE President Bukola Saraki has advised the federal government to immediately constitute a panel consisting of stakeholders to work on demands of Nigerian workers for increased wages and arrears of pension, promotion and allowances, even as the deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has reiterated his call for […]

The post Establish review panel on workers’ demands, Saraki urges FG appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

