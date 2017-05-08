Pages Navigation Menu

ESUT student wants rape legalized in Nigeria because girls think they’re smart

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Electrical Engineering student of Enugu State University, Jude Chibuike, who claims he doesn’t care about what people do or say to him, has asked the Nigerian Government to legalize rape as some girls deserve more than that.

According to him, girls deserve this because they feel they’re smart. Here’s his post;

