ESUT student wants rape legalized in Nigeria because girls think they’re smart

An Electrical Engineering student of Enugu State University, Jude Chibuike, who claims he doesn’t care about what people do or say to him, has asked the Nigerian Government to legalize rape as some girls deserve more than that.

According to him, girls deserve this because they feel they’re smart. Here’s his post;



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

