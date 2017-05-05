Pages Navigation Menu

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis –$100 in ETH/USD A Point Away

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights There was a continuation of the uptrend as ETH price moved above the $96 level against the US Dollar. There are two important bullish trend lines with support at $92 formed on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). The price traded as high as $99.59, and was just shy of the … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis –$100 in ETH/USD A Point Away

