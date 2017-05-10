Pages Navigation Menu

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Break This?

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights There was a nasty decline in ETH price yesterday, as it dipped towards $70 against the US Dollar. There was a decent recovery from $70, and now two bearish trend lines at $88 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX) are acting as a resistance. The price may dip once again … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – Can ETH/USD Break This?

