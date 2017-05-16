Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD at Make-or-Break Levels

Key Highlights There was a minor new high in ETH price above $93.40 against the US Dollar, but with no real momentum. There is an important bullish trend line with support at $90.00 formed on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). On the upside, the price needs to break $91.80 for further gains … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD at Make-or-Break Levels

