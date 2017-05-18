Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Back In Bullish Zone

Key Highlights After a sharp decline in ETH price towards the $80 handle against the US Dollar, a recovery started. A major bearish trend line with resistance at $87.90 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX) was broken. The price is currently attempting a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average at … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Back In Bullish Zone

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Back In Bullish Zone appeared first on NEWSBTC.

