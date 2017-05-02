Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Correction Over?

Key Highlights There a dip in ETH price recently, as it corrected towards the $77 level against the US Dollar. Yesterday’s highlighted two bullish trend lines with support at $83.00 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX) were broken. The price after finding support around the $77 level started moving higher once again. … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Correction Over?

