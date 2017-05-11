Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Poised For Break

Key Highlights There was a rise towards $91 in ETH price against the US Dollar where it faced resistance and moved down. Yesterday’s highlighted major bearish trend line near $88 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX) was broken. The price is again heading towards the $84.60 support zone where buyers may appear. … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Poised For Break

