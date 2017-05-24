Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resumes Uptrend

Key Highlights After a minor decline towards $135, ETH price formed support against the US Dollar and moved higher. There was a break above a bearish trend line at $159 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). The price is currently following an ascending channel pattern and looks set for a move above … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resumes Uptrend

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Resumes Uptrend appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

