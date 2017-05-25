Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Break Higher

Key Highlights It looks like ETH price is facing a major hurdle near $191.70 against the US Dollar, but may break it soon. There is a solid bullish trend line with support at $182 formed on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). The price about to break the $192 resistance for further gains … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Break Higher

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Break Higher appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

