Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Rally Towards $250
Key Highlights There were further gains in ETH price, as it moved to a new high at $228.50 against the US Dollar. There is a crucial ascending channel forming with support at $205 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). If there is a minor dip towards $205-208, the price may find support … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Rally Towards $250
The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD To Rally Towards $250 appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!