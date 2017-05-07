Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Monster Rally Is Real
Key Highlights ETH price soaring above the $100 level against the US Dollar was impressive and shows its strength. There is a major bullish trend line formed with support at $88 formed on the daily chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). On the upside, a daily close above $100 could trigger further gains in … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Monster Rally Is Real
The post Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Monster Rally Is Real appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!