Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Monster Rally Is Real

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights ETH price soaring above the $100 level against the US Dollar was impressive and shows its strength. There is a major bullish trend line formed with support at $88 formed on the daily chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). On the upside, a daily close above $100 could trigger further gains in … Continue reading Ethereum Price Weekly Analysis – ETH/USD Monster Rally Is Real

