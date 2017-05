Ethereum’s Ether Price Climbs Above $80 to Set All-Time High

Ether prices have climbed above $80 per token for the first time, setting a new all-time high.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest