Ethereum’s Ether Token Passes $100 Price For First Time in History
The price of ether, the cryptocurrency that powers the world’s second-largest blockchain platform, ethereum, passed $100 today to reach a new all-time high today. Up 25% over the last 24 hours, the price of ether has now increased more than 1,000% on the year. (It was trading at roughly $8 on 1st January.) At press […]
