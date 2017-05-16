Ethiopia activist guilty of terrorism for Facebook posts – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa


Ethiopia activist guilty of terrorism for Facebook posts
Addis Ababa – A judge in Ethiopia's capital on Tuesday found a former opposition spokesperson guilty of encouraging terrorism with a series of anti-government Facebook posts. Yonatan Tesfaye was arrested in December 2015 after writing on the social …
