Ethiopian court jails activist for over 6 years
Times LIVE
An Ethiopian court jailed a former opposition spokesman for over six years Thursday as rights groups urged the UN to press for a probe into a crackdown on anti-government protests. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Judges in the capital Addis …
Ethiopian journalist convicted
Ethiopia: Court Jails Former Opposition PR Head to Six Years and Six Months for Facebook Posts
Ethiopian politician jailed for 6.5 years for 'encouraging terrorism' via Facebook
