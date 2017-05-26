Lengthy jail terms for Ethiopia government critics – Caj News Africa
|
Caj News Africa
|
Lengthy jail terms for Ethiopia government critics
Caj News Africa
ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN courts are accused of misusing the criminal justice system to silence dissent against government . The accusation comes in the wake of a series of unfavourable rulings against government critics. In the latest such …
ETHIOPIA: Politician jailed for six years for Facebook comments
Ethiopia jails opposition politician for six years over Facebook post
Court sentences politician to six years imprisonment for posting on facebook
