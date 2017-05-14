Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethiopia: President Xi Calls On Ethiopia, China to Advance Relations – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Ethiopia: President Xi Calls On Ethiopia, China to Advance Relations
AllAfrica.com
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Ethiopia and China to elevate their bilateral relation to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation. President Xi made the remark while he conferred with Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn
China needs to develop detailed Africa strategyGlobal Times

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.