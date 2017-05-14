Ethiopia: President Xi Calls On Ethiopia, China to Advance Relations – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Nation
|
Ethiopia: President Xi Calls On Ethiopia, China to Advance Relations
AllAfrica.com
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on Ethiopia and China to elevate their bilateral relation to a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation. President Xi made the remark while he conferred with Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn …
China needs to develop detailed Africa strategy
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!