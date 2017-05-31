Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethiopia Turns Off Internet to Avoid Exam Leaks, Guardian Says – Bloomberg

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Ethiopia Turns Off Internet to Avoid Exam Leaks, Guardian Says
Bloomberg
Ethiopia switched off internet access in the country to prevent the leaking of information about school exams, the Guardian reported, without saying how it got the information. There has been no outbound traffic since Tuesday, a London-based newspaper …
Ethiopia imposes 100% internet blackout to protect integrity of examsafricanews
Ethiopia turns off internet nationwide as students sit examsThe Guardian
Ethiopia shuts off internet over national examsStarr 103.5 FM

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.