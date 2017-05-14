Pages Navigation Menu

Ethiopians in clean sweep of Okpekpe Road Race – Vanguard

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Sports


Ethiopians in clean sweep of Okpekpe Road Race
Ethiopian duo of Luel Gebrasilasis and Azmera Gebru, on Saturday, emerged winners in the male and female categories, of the 2017 IAAF 10km Okpekpe bronze label race in Okpekpe, Edo State. Gebrasilasis coasted home to victory in 29 minutes, …

