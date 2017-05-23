Pages Navigation Menu

Ethiopia’s Tedros Adhanom elected WHO D-G

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

  The World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO), has elected Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia as the new Director-General of the world body. WHO said in a statement following the afternoon vote that “Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was nominated by the Government of Ethiopia, and will begin his five-year term on July 1, 2017.” Tedros was Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and, Minister of Health.

