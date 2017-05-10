Pages Navigation Menu

Etisalat Nigeria progressing on talks to restructure $1.2bn loan

Talks between the Nigerian arm of Abu Dhabi’s Etisalat and its lenders to renegotiate the terms of a $1.2 billion loan are continuing and progress has been made, the company said on Wednesday. The telecoms company signed the seven-year facility with 13 local banks in 2013 to refinance a $650 million loan and fund expansion…

