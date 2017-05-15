Etisalat Plans Training Workshop for Flash Fiction Writers

Nigeria’s most innovative telecommunication company, Etisalat, has announced plans to hold a training workshop aimed at enhancing the skills of budding writers ahead of the call for submission of entries for the 2017 Etisalat Flash Fiction Award.

The workshop will be facilitated by Ellah Allfrey an Editor and Patron of Etisalat Prize for Literature and Richard Ali, a Lawyer, Poet and Author. The workshop is scheduled to take place at the Etisalat Training Facility in Oriental Hotel Office Complex, Lagos on May 17, 2017.

Speaking on the imperative of the workshop, Director, Brands and Experience, Etisalat Nigeria, Elvis Ogiemwanye, said the telco saw the need to organize the training session after the panel of judges for the Etisalat Flash Fiction Award announced that there will be no winner for the 2016 Flash Fiction Prize as none of the entries received met the levels of creativity, quality and excellence required for the award of the Prize.

“The workshop is our attempt at ensuring that the expectations of the Flash Fiction Award is properly communicated and well understood by the aspiring participants. We believe that this will in turn lead to a significant improvement in the quality of the entries that will be submitted for the 2017 Flash Fiction Award” He said.

The 2015 edition of the Flash Fiction Award was won by Modupe Ojuolape Kuti. She clinched the prize with her short story “Gone” while Jacqueline Uche Agweh and John Chidi, emerged runners-up for their stories, “Invincible” and “Madness in Degrees” respectively. As a reward, Kuti got £1,000 cash while the two runners-up got £500 each in addition to mobile devices.

Etisalat Flash Fiction is an online-based competition open to African writers of unpublished short stories, and was designed to make African stories easily accessible using digital media. The top 50 entries for the 2015 Flash fiction Prize were featured on Okadabooks.com, Africa’s most influential online book hub and store thereby providing global recognition to the writer

The post Etisalat Plans Training Workshop for Flash Fiction Writers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

